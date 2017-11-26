Search For Missing Evergreen Park Boy

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police and Evergreen Park residents are looking for a missing 12-year old boy.

Jamal Nasser also goes by the nickname J-Smalls.

He was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2800 West 99th Street in Evergreen Park.

Jamal Nasser (Credit: Chicago Police)

Nasser was known to frequent the Washington Heights, Beverly, Oak Lawn and Evergreen Park areas.

The 12-year-old  is described at 5’2″, weighing about 100 lbs. with brown eyes and light brown hair.

He last seen wearing an olive-green jacket, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information can call 911.

