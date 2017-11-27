Akiem Hicks Backs John Fox As Bears’ Coach: ‘We’re 1,000 Percent Behind Him’

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears’ season took a turn for the worse in a 31-3 loss to the Eagles on Sunday that put plenty into question for the franchise, starting with head coach John Fox.

Fox’s seat as coach is scalding hot after a poor performance that sent the Bears to 3-8 on the season. Players are now being asked about Fox’s position in leading the team, a natural progression when the losses pile on.

On Monday, Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was asked about his feelings on Fox as head coach.

“As a group and as a team, we’re 1,000 percent behind him,” Hicks said of Fox in an interview with the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score.

“I would love nothing more (for Fox to be retained), because just like when there’s a continuity like defensive players that have been around each other for a while, they get better. When you have the same stable coaching group, you can’t help but to get better.”

Fox has a record of 12-31 in Chicago as he works in the third season of a four-year deal. There were greater expectations for growth in 2017, even after finishing 3-13 a year ago. The Bears started the season 3-4 but squandered opportunities to climb into contention, now having lost four straight.

Speaking on WBBM Newsradio 780 on Monday morning, Fox explained what this job means to him.

“This is, record-wise, the hardest job I’ve obviously had in my career, and one I’m heck-bent on getting changed around,” Fox said. “I see the passion the city of Chicago has for the Bears, this organization, what it means to the history of the league, so it’s as important of an endeavor as I’ve ever embarked on.”

The Bears are moving forward into some winnable games ahead, starting with the 1-10 49ers visiting Soldier Field on Sunday. They also host the winless Browns (0-11) at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve.

Fox told his Bears that one can only control what’s controllable, a statement that rings true to his current situation.

“That’s the business of the NFL,” Hicks said. “You’ll never get away from that. That’s the business of coaching now as a whole. Guys come in and they’re let go after a season, two seasons.

“He still has to go out there and coach us to the best of his ability, and I have no doubt he’ll do that – even though there’s talk and chatter and everybody wants to make a story out of what could potentially be nothing. I think that Fox is comfortable in his career.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.