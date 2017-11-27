Candidates Line Up To File Petitions For Cook County Office

CHICAGO (CBS) — The clock is ticking for candidates running for office in Cook County.

Candidates are required to file nominating petitions beginning Monday and some are getting an early start. CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has more from the Cook County administration building in the Loop.

The election is still about four months away, but candidates running in county, state and federal elections will begin filing their nominating petitions on Monday.

That is why CBS 2 can already see a few folks in line at 69 W. Washington Street an hour before doors even open and several hours before filing officially begins at 9 a.m. But being first in line gives candidates a chance at being first on the ballot in their particular race. And some say having your name appear first on a ballot is an advantage and could add up to more votes.

CBS 2 spoke to the person who had representatives at the Cook County administration building first in line. He is a representative of Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer who was appointed Second District Commissioner after incumbent Robert Steele died in office back in June.

When filing begins, Deer will have had representatives from his office at the building for a full 24 hours before the clerk’s office opens. The goal is to be first on the ballot.

“We get in line really, really early. We believe in fighting for the people of the second county district. We want to be here and be here first, if we can make it, so that we can file our petitions and let the citizens of the second county district know that we are continuing to fight for them and begin this process,” Deer said.

The marquee races in the primary include the race for governor where incumbent Bruce Rauner faces challenges from both his left and right flanks. In the Cook County board race, Board President Toni Preckwinkle faces a challenge from Todd Stroger, who she ousted seven years ago. Former Alderman Bob Fiorettis is also running. Plus, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is stepping down after serving as the state’s top lawyer for the past 16 years.

In past years, if you were first in line, you could potentially have your name as first on the ballot. Now, the people that arrive first have their name put into a lottery to have names drawn. The name that is drawn first, will have a chance to be first on the ballot.

When filing period ends on Dec. 4, people who come at the last hour before closing have a chance to have their names appear last on the ballot.