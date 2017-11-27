Like Losses, Frustration Mounting For Beleaguered Bears

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears arrived at Halas Hall on Monday morning to the stink of a 31-3 loss to the Eagles and an actual foul odor.

The smell overwhelming the facility was sushi spoiled from the long holiday week and not disposed of properly, coach John Fox said. The building reeked — and that was only part of why it was an uncomfortable place.

In the afternoon, loud screams were heard from the media center adjacent to the team meeting rooms. The nature of the apparent argument was unclear, as was the source of the noise. What was certain is that this is a team angry, as running back Benny Cunningham said.

“I most definitely feel like you can feel the frustration within the team, but I feel like that’s natural as a competitor,” Cunningham said. “When you’re in a business that is basically wins and losses, this is what it boils down to at the end of the year. You don’t get the wins you want or you lose tight games, whatever it is, just naturally being a competitor, it’s going to hurt.

“Eventually, you’re going to get frustrated if you care about it. You’re going to get sad, you’re going to be emotional, because you put so much into this game.”

The Bears (3-8) played their worst game of the season Sunday, struggling with all three phases. The offense mustered up just 140 total yards, including 33 in the first half, and managed just eight first downs, all after halftime.

By comparison, the Eagles (10-1) posted 420 yards of offense, led by their MVP candidate in quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw for three touchdowns.

There have been struggles on offense, but the Bears defense has regressed as well with the injuries mounting.

“We’re a prideful group, our defense as a whole,” defensive end Mitch Unrein said. “So, that hurt yesterday. We’re pissed off, to tell you the truth. We didn’t play up to our standard.”

Fox and his team regrouped Monday, using what can best be described as teaching tape to learn from the miscues of their fourth straight loss.

As for Fox, the hot seat is now scalding after the Bears fell to 12-31 in his three-year tenure. Five games remain on the slate before change could arrive at Halas Hall.

“I don’t do this as a job,” Fox said. “I do it as a profession. I don’t really worry about job security and time and all of that. It’s obvious we’re in a performance-based business. I get that part. I’ll just try to control what I can do.”

