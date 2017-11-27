Mozilla Firefox, Unofficial Browser For Frustrated Bears Fans, Empathizes With Anger Over John Fox Era

(CBS) Frustrations are brewing in Chicago after the Bears fell to 3-8 on the season with a 31-3 loss to the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. The loss dropped the Bears to 12-31 during John Fox’s tenure as head coach.

Fox has found himself on the hot seat, working in the third season of a four-year deal. There’s a growing expectation that Fox will be fired at the end of the season. Tired of losing, many fans are hoping for a coaching change.

Some of those fans have turned to Mozilla Firefox, the web browser, for their unofficial logo to express frustration against Fox. Though the browser is spelled with one word as opposed to “Fire Fox,” the brand logo has appeared throughout the Internet alongside Bears fans’ frustrations and even behind an end zone at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

LOL This fan with the Firefox logo after Alshon's TD. pic.twitter.com/ez4sbeUfo0 — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) November 26, 2017

While it’s unclear whether the Bears’ troubles have created an uptick in Firefox browser usage, the company understands the team’s struggles.

“We empathize with Bears fans who are frustrated with their team,” Mozilla chief marketing officer Jascha Kaykas-Wolff told 670 The Score in a statement. “Being unsatisfied with the internal workings of something you care about? We’ve been there. To release Firefox Quantum, our fastest browser ever, we had to bear down and replace many out-of-date and under-performing components. While it was at times difficult, we managed to soldier on, put more weight on our big shoulders, and as a result shipped an incredible product that sparked a huge increase in interest and downloads.

“We’re not here to start any trouble, but unfortunately, the logo used in the stands in Philadelphia was out of date. If any Firefox fans are planning on carrying a Firefox Logo to an upcoming sporting event and sitting in a highly visible location in the stadium, please send us a note on Twitter and we’ll do our best to get you on-brand.”

While Firefox Quantum is off and running well, the Bears have five games left in their season before a head coaching change could arrive.