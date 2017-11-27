Cubs Award 68 Full Playoff Shares

(CBS) The Cubs awarded 68 full playoff shares worth $133,159.02 apiece, MLB announced Monday.
The 68 shares were the most that any of the 10 teams to reach the postseason awarded, as the Dodgers followed with 65 shares. The Cubs also awarded 7.5 partial shares and six cash awards. The distributed from a pool of $10.14 million.
The champion Astros awarded 60 full shares worth $438,901.57 apiece. That was the most lucrative playoff share value in big league history, according to reports, as the players’ pool of money for the postseason was just more than $84.5 million.
The players’ pool of money is formed via 50 percent of gate receipts from the wild-card games, 60 percent of the gate from the first three games of the Division Series, 60 percent of the gate from the first four games of the League Championship Series and 60 percent of the gate from the first four games of the World Series.