Woman Receives Heart-Wrenching Note, Final Gift From Dad 5 Years After His Death

CBS Local — A Tennessee woman celebrating her 21st birthday received one final gift from her father. The occasion was even more special because the young woman’s dad passed away five years ago.

Michael William Sellers was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in 2012 and was given just two weeks to live. The father of four reportedly survived for another six months and arranged for a touching tribute to be sent to his youngest daughter following his death. “I broke down. That letter was very very awesome and sad all at the same time,” Bailey Sellers told the New York Post.

Mr. Sellers prepaid for a bouquet of flowers and personal message to be delivered to Bailey every year on her birthday until she turned 21. On November 24, Bailey tweeted a picture of the final gift her father sent to her; a post which has already been liked by 1.5 million Twitter users and re-tweeted over 350,000 times.

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

Mr. Sellers also penned an emotional final letter to his daughter which finally arrived with his gift to Bailey.

Bailey, this is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place. You are and always will be the most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be.

“Ever since my dad passed away I’ve hated my birthday and I dread it every year because he always made it so special,” the 21-year-old added. “I was especially dreading my 21st because I knew it would be the last year.”

Sellers also took time to acknowledge the outpouring of support she received for her Twitter post; tweeting that she was very “thankful” for the happiness her father’s gift brought to others. “I honestly think that was my dad. He was trying to make my birthday spectacular.”