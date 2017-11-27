Food Delivery Drivers In Ravenswood Targeted For Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Less than 24 hours ago, a delivery driver was held up at gunpoint — and he’s not alone.

Chicago Police confirm they are investigating a possible connection between at least two robberies in the Ravenswood neighborhood, CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.

Carlos, a Chicago’s Pizza delivery driver, didn’t expect to be held up at 8:15 Sunday night. But he was — near Winchester and Berteau in Ravenswood, after he says robbers placed a fake food order.

“They don’t live there. Just give me that address. And I get there — and they [were] waiting for me,” he said, calling the incident a set-up.

That, police confirm, was the first of two food delivery driver robberies in Ravenswood on Sunday. The second happened about an hour later near Montrose and Greenview. More than $100 was taken from both victims — some of which was found in a crashed stolen jeep at Ashland and Berteau a short time later.

The incidents have put other area restaurants on extra alert, including a Lou Malnati’s Pizza in North Center.

“Actually, one of our drivers informed us that there was a couple of incidents in the neighborhood,” said Laura Darlington, Lou Malnati’s general manager. “We want them to be alert.”

But the Northman Bar’s general manager says concern stretches beyond those making deliveries.

“A lot of people have been going around with emails and text messages, and all of us bartenders know each other, just as a warning that there have been a couple of assaults for bartenders leaving late at night,” Ambrosia Borowski said.

Nobody was hurt in the incidents. The victims say the suspects took off on foot.