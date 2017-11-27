Police Search For Suspects Involved In Hit-And-Run Crash In Elmhurst

CHICAGO (CBS) — Elmhurst police are searching for suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning.
Police responded Monday to a report of a burglary to garage around 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they attempted to stop a vehicle, which then fled the scene striking a police squad car at West Avenue and Gladys. Police say several suspects then fled on foot heading eastbound on Freemont.
The suspects are described as two black males in their teens.
High police presense continues in the area, with help from K9 units and surrounding police agencies. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact 911.
Emerson Elementary School and Churchville School will operate under an emergency late start on Monday. School will begin at 9:45 a.m.