Luis Gutierrez Will Not Run For Reelection

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rep. Luis Gutierrez will not seek reelection and is expected to announce his decision on Tuesday.
Sources tell CBS 2 Gutierrez has informed Mayor Rahm Emanuel of his decision to call it quits.
In addition, County Board Cmsr. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa are expected to announce that they are interested in running for the seat (U.S. House 4th District).
Gutierrez has been in U.S. Congress since 1993. Prior to that, he served as the 26th ward alderman.
The Gutierrez announcement is expected at 1 p.m. Tuesday.