Person Struck, Robbed Near Illinois Institute Of Technology Campus

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for suspects accused of beating a man on Sunday night, who was waiting for a CTA train near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus.
Police say the victim was at the 35th Street Green Line stop around 8 p.m. Sunday night when robbers hit him several times then ran off with some of his belongings. One of the robbers wore a mask.
CBS 2 spoke to CTA passengers who were surprised by the attack, especially because police headquarters are close by.
No one was in custody and the male who was robbed declined medical treatment, police said.