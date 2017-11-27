Woman, 64, Dies Days After She Was Found With Head Stuck In Fence

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old woman found unresponsive with her head stuck in a fence Friday near a North Side bank died Monday.
Paramedics found Linda Bringman face down at 12:12 p.m. with her head stuck between two posts of a wrought iron fence at a PNC Bank branch, 1640 W. Fullerton Ave., according to authorities.
Bringman, of the Logan Square neighborhood, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford. She was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. Monday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy was expected Tuesday.
How she came to be struck and the nature of her injuries were not immediately known, according to Chicago Police. Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation and could not provide an update on the case Monday night.
The investigation was classified as noncriminal.
A person who answered the phone at the PNC branch Friday said the woman became trapped in a fence that was between 3 and 5 feet high near the front of the branch, but could not provide additional information.
PNC Bank’s medial relations department has not responded to a request for comment.
