Bears Waive WR Tre McBride

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have waived wide receiver Tre McBride, they announced Tuesday. No corresponding roster move was made.
McBride was signed to the team at the start of the regular season. He posted eight receptions for 144 yards in eight games and three starts, including three receptions for 92 yards during the Bears’ loss in New Orleans on Oct. 29.
In a loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, the Bears featured McBride for 43 snaps.
