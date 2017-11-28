Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo To Donate $150,000 To His High School For Lights On Baseball Diamond

(CBS) Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is donating $150,000 to his high school in Parkland, Fla., to furnish its baseball field a state-of-the-art lighting system, MLB.com reported.
The donation will go to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which Rizzo graduated from in 2007 and which has named the diamond Anthony Rizzo Field. Rizzo’s $150,000 will cover half the cost, and he plans to raise the rest of the money with a fundraiser in January, MLB.com reported.
“I owe the first start of my career to those who taught me the fundamental baseball skills I needed to become the player I am today,” Rizzo said, per MLB.com. “Without the help of my coaches, I don’t know if I would have had this much success. I am grateful for the support and encouragement they gave me when I needed it the most.”