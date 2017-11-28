Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich To Visit Puerto Rico Per Pope Francis’ Request

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Chicago confirms Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich will visit hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico next week on behalf of Pope Francis.
At the Vatican, Archdiocese officials said the Pope asked Cupich to pass on his deep concern to victims of Hurricane Maria.
More than two months after Hurricane Maria hit, there is some progress, but the island nation is still reeling with homes in shambles and electricity and fresh water in short supply.
Cupich also serves as chancellor of Catholic extension, a papal society that provided $350,000 in immediate emergency funding to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Island after the hurricane.
Cupich will travel to Puerto Rico for a three-day visit Dec. 3 to 6.