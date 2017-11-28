Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Huge Tip At Waffle House

(CBS) – When actor Donnie Wahlberg dropped by a Waffle House in Indianapolis, the staff had no idea what was about to happen next.
The star of CBS’ “Blue Bloods”—who was in town for the Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers game—left a hefty $1,000 tip for the hard-working crew there, WTHR reports.
Kassandra Rhea, who waited on the table, got $600, while the cook and another server each picked up $200. “I am so blessed he did that,” she wrote on Facebook. “He just made things so much easier on me.”
Wahlberg did the same thing at a Waffle House in North Carolina several months ago.
“My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars – for years! So, when I walk into a Waffle House and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”