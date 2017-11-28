7 Shot, 1 Fatally, In Monday Gun Violence Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and at least six other people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The 29-year-old man was shot to death during an argument about 9 a.m. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. He was arguing with someone who then shot him in the face in the 1100 block of East 73rd Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The day’s latest shooting happened at 7:32 p.m. during a robbery in the West Town neighborhood. A 69-year-old woman was shot in the leg and her purse was stolen in the 1900 block of West Erie, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

About 6:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen while he was inside a vehicle in the 5200 block of North Lincoln in the Northwest Side Lincoln Square neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized.

A 17-year-old boy was shot about 3:45 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was walking in the 5300 block of West Madison when a person wearing a mask walked up and fired several shots, striking him in the back, police said. The boy’s condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

At 1:06 p.m., an 18-year-old man was in the first block of North Lotus in the West Side Austin neighborhood when someone walked up and fired multiple rounds, police said. He was shot in the right foot and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 11:38 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back in the 1600 block of South Drake in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. The boy was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Monday’s first shooting happened at 9:26 a.m. in another Austin neighborhood attack. A 22-year-old man was walking in the 300 block of North Central when someone fired shots, police said. He was shot in the right shoulder and taken to a hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s gun violence followed the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, in which seven men were killed and at least 36 other people were wounded in shootings across the city.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)