Ofman: A Trip Down Memory Lane With Terry Boers

CHICAGO (CBS) — For over 17 years, George Ofman had the pleasure of working with Terry Boers.
The two both joined “The Score” on day one, January 2, 1992.
“There were plenty of bumps and bruises along the way but for me, many were smoothed over by the affable and often hilarious Boers whose wit is second to none. No one made me laugh harder than Terry who, in my book, is the best sports talker the city has had,” Ofman said.
Speaking of books, Terry just penned, “The Score of a Lifetime” which is replete with stories about his life at and away from “The Score.”
Ofman recently sat down with Boers as they took a trip down memory lane. And of course, the guy laughing often is George Ofman.