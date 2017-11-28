Steve Baskerville To Retire From CBS 2 After 30 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 chief meteorologist Steve Baskerville announced on Tuesday that he will retire toward the end of the year, culminating 30 years at the station.

“I am finally putting the weather remote down and I’m stepping away from the map,” Baskerville said in an email to the station staff. “This has been an incredible streak of years staying employed. I am very fortunate.

“It is a natural time for me to step away and be more available for my family and loved ones. That’s code for how much I miss my grandkids.”

Baskerville’s last day will be Dec. 22.

Steve joined CBS 2 in September 1987 after a three-year stint as weather anchor for CBS This Morning.

His broadcast career actually began on public radio in 1974 when he hosted a children’s show while working for the school district in his hometown of Philadelphia.

From 1978-84, Steve held several positions at KYW-TV in Philadelphia, including weather anchor, co-host of their morning talk show and host of a daily children’s program.

During his 30 years at CBS 2, Steve earned numerous awards, including 11 local Emmys.

“Steve’s career has been nothing short of amazing from presenting the weather nationally at CBS network to the many years of delivering reliable forecasts and weather coverage to Chicagoland viewers,” News Director Jeff Kiernan said.

“His infectious smile and good humor helped viewers through Chicago’s changing weather – and it brightened everyday for those of us fortunate to work with him.”