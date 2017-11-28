Woman, 69, Robbed, Shot In West Town Speaks Out

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 69-year-old woman was shot Monday night during a robbery in the West Town neighborhood.
The shooting sent investigators into an alley in the 1900 block of West Erie Street around 7:30 p.m.
Sylvia Berger shared her story with CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross.
Berger: There were other gunshot incidents last night, and I heard one person didn’t survive.
Ross: Are you lucky to be alive?
Berger: Yes, I am, because it could have been any other part of me.
Ross: You’ve heard about all the shootings in this city — did you ever imagine it would be in your backyard?
“Absolutely not,” said Berger’s daughter, Bianca.
Bianca says her mother was helping her unload her car when another vehicle pulled up. One person got out, a robbery began, followed by a struggle, and one gunshot.
The bullet struck Berger’s leg, but did not hit any arteries or bone.
The Berger family is asking City leaders for more patrols in the area moving forward.
No one is in custody, police say.