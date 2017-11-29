Bears Claim OLB Lamarr Houston Off Waivers

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears have claimed linebacker Lamarr Houston off waivers, addressing a position of recent need.

Houston was released by the Bears in early September ahead of the season opener. He was signed by the Texans, playing five games and recording a sack, forced fumble and touchdown before being waived earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Houston was signed to the Bears in 2014 as a defensive end under the regime of previous general manager Phil Emery. He posted a career-best eight sacks in 2015, which was his only full season in Chicago.

Houston infamously suffered a torn ACL in his right knee celebrating a sack of Jimmy Garoppolo while the Bears trailed big late in a 51-24 blowout loss to the Patriots during a 2014 game. Coincidentally, the first quarterback Houston will face in his new stint with the Bears is Garoppolo, who will make his first start for the 49ers on Sunday. Houston also suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a game early in the 2016 season.

The Bears have lost outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Willie Young to season-ending injuries. Pernell McPhee, Sam Acho, Isaiah Irving and Harold Jones make up the rest of the group after the addition of Houston.

In adding Houston, the Bears have filled the vacant 53rd roster spot made available after waiving receiver Tre McBride on Tuesday.

