Bears’ Danny Trevathan Returns To Practice; Josh Sitton, Adrian Amos Held Out

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Linebacker Danny Trevathan took the field with his Bears teammates Wednesday for the first time in a month since he suffered a calf strain on Oct. 29.
Trevathan practiced in a limited fashion, though his work can be considered a positive step forward after missing four weeks.
The Bears were without key starters on each side of the football, with guard Josh Sitton (concussion) and safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) each held out of practice. Receiver Josh Bellamy was cleared from the concussion protocol and returned to work.
Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) was also held out of practice. Guard Tom Compton (ankle), defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) and linebacker Isaiah Irving (knee) were all limited.
The Bears went to work without receiver Tre McBride, who was waived Tuesday in a surprising move. Coach John Fox referred to the decision as “churning the roster,” though he declined to say whether McBride was involved in the heated argument heard at Halas Hall on Monday.
The 49ers made news of their own, announcing late Tuesday that Jimmy Garoppolo would start at quarterback when they face the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.
