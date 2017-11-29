New Billboard Goes Up In Beverly After Complaints About ‘SMILF’ Billboard

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a new billboard up in the Beverly neighborhood intentionally replacing one that many in the community found offensive.

Earlier this month, after Outfront Media removed a billboard for the cable TV show SMILF, 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea chuckled after he said, “If somebody wants to rent a billboard at 10318 S. Western, please give them a call.”

Ald. O’Shea had received a number of complaints from Beverly area residents about the billboard, which they viewed as derogatory towards women. He was able to convince the billboard company to remove the advertisement.

When that happened, the local all-girls Catholic high school decided it could offer a contrast to the billboard with one of its own.

“We saw it very quickly as an opportunity to showcase Mother McAuley which has educated young women. We have over 26,000 alumnae,” said Mother McAuley High School President Mary Klingenberger.

Klingenberger, who graduated from McAuley in 1975, said she and other school leaders “wanted to make sure people remember Mother McAuley offers our young women an opportunity to be the leader away from the classroom.”

“We feel we’re doing a good job of allowing our young women to think critically, communicate effectively, be compassionate, caring individuals, but have the courage of their convictions,” she said.

Klingenberger said she wants to make sure that every young woman who attends Mother McAuley has the same opportunity that she did “to really be fearless and take on the world.”

The billboard on 103rd and Western now reads: “McAuley girls are Confident…Determined…Spiritual and Future Ready.”

The billboard went up just before Thanksgiving.