Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Car Into Carol Stream Home

Filed Under: Carol Stream, Crash, Crash Into House

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was hospitalized after crashing a car into a house Wednesday morning in west suburban Carol Stream.

24058699 1577158455698473 3956416524782772278 n Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Car Into Carol Stream Home

A car crashed into a house Wednesday morning in Carol Stream. (Credit: Carol Stream police)

The 2008 Mercury struck a vehicle in a driveway in the 800 block of Wabash Street about 9:45 a.m. then continued down the block, where the car struck and entered a house, according to Carol Stream police.

The driver of the Mercury was taken to Central DuPage Hospital, police said. Their gender, age and condition were not released.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash but was not hurt, police said.

24232634 1577158552365130 8031203137417835286 n Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Car Into Carol Stream Home

One person was home when the car crashed into the house, but was not injured. (Credit: Carol Stream police)

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch