Madigan Subpoenas Massage Envy After Sexual Misconduct Complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan issued subpoenas Wednesday to find out more about the sexual misconduct complainants against Massage Envy spas.
“As I was lying down on the massage table, I felt him press his aroused genitalia into the back of my head,” said Beth Ernst, who’s lawsuit against the Streeterville Massage Envy location has been settled.
“His hands strayed, and he was trying to touch my genitalia,” she told CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman.
Similar complaints have been made by Massage Envy clients in Naperville, Elmhurst and Tinley Park. Now, Madigan is subpoenaing records from all of them, as well as Massage Envy’s Arizona headquarters.
She is seeking the following information:
- Corporate polices
- Employee training
- Lawsuits
- Sexual misconduct complaints
- How employees are vetted
In Ernst’s case, her massage therapist, Geno Randazzo, had a drug possession conviction, which the salon knew about. Court records, however, show he had even more serious drug issues alleged by police.
Massage therapists have to be licensed and vetted by a state agency.
Massage Envy, who has had 180 complaints, said even one incident is too many. Furthermore, the company says, they have worked hard to create stringent, rigorous policies for hiring, screening and training therapists.