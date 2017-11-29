Man Who’s Trapped 30 Feral Cats Says He Will Continue

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Animal Care and Control (CACC) is warning cat owners and those who care for feral cat colonies about a man who’s been out trapping cats.
CACC says the man trapped 15 cats on the South Side on Monday, another 15 on the North Side on Tuesday and brought them all to the city shelter on Western Avenue.
The shelter says it is trying to work with him on alternatives to bringing them there, but that he’s amendment on doing just that, telling workers he’s going to continue doing so every night.
Erica Roewade, who’s with the PAWS Chicago Community Cats Department, recently told WBBM Newsradio there are a lot of feral cats around the city.
“Half a million to three quarters of a million free-roaming cats live on the streets of Chicago,” she said. “Honestly from Portage Park and Edgebrook, all the way to the Indiana border, they’re out there.”
Animal Care and Control is warning people to keep their cats inside.
If your cat has gone missing, click here to view lost pets.