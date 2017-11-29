1 Dead, 3 Wounded In Shootings Tuesday Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and three other people were wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday.

The fatal shooting happened at 6:06 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. The man, whose exact age was unknown, was walking in the 2700 block of East 76th Street when someone walked up to him, fired shots and ran off, according to Chicago Police. He was struck multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

A 17-year-old boy was shot about 10:40 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. He had just exited a parked vehicle in the 600 block of East Bowen when someone emerged from between two nearby parked vehicles and fired shots at him, police said. The boy was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A man was shot and critically wounded nearly 10 hours earlier in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside of a home in the 6300 block of South Talman at 12:48 p.m. when two males approached him, fired shots and then ran away, according to police. The man was shot in the neck and drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in critical condition.

At 10:16 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was shot in the lower back in the 7100 block of South May in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said. She walked into St. Bernard Hospital.

Seven people were shot – 1 fatally – in gun violence on Monday in Chicago.

