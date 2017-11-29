Shots Fired By Chicago Police In Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots were fired by Chicago Police Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at 2:14 p.m. in the 6100 block of King Drive, according to Chicago Police.
Police encountered an armed offender, who was subsequently shot. The suspect is currently in an area hospital in critical condition, police said during a presser Wednesday afternoon.
Officers have been placed on administrative leave.
Further details were not immediately available.