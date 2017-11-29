Suspect Turns Himself In After Beating, Robbing Woman In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suspected of beating and robbing a woman in Bucktown after following her from the CTA Blue Line has turned himself into police.
CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez has more from Area South Police Station where the suspect is being questioned by detectives.
Community activist Andrew Holmes said the suspect turned himself into police late Tuesday night.
Video shows a man walking in with community activist Andrew Holmes and an unidentified woman. Holmes told CBS 2 he was able to contact the suspect with help from a tip hotline.
Police has released a surveillance photo of the man who they believed followed a woman from the CTA Damen Blue Line stop early Sunday. She told police he dragged her into a gangway, beat and robbed her and ordered her to remove her clothing.
Police are not saying whether he will be charged, but Andrew Holmes told CBS 2 the man is talking with Area North Detectives.