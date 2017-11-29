Woman, 2 Teenagers Charged With Violent Carjacking, Robbery In Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman, 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl have all been charged in connection with a violent carjacking and armed robbery early Saturday in west suburban Aurora.

Taytianna B. Jones, 19, and the two teenagers all face charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, vehicular invasion and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Aurora police.

About 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Naperville man drove to the 700 block of Concord Street to meet a female he had been chatting with on the “Meet Me” social media app, police said. She had told him to let her know when he arrived, and when he did that, several males and females approached his car, pulled him from the vehicle and beat and kicked him. At least one person in the group was armed.

The suspects demanded the victim’s valuables, and he handed over his cell phone, wallet and car keys, and one of the male suspects then chased the man away from the scene, police said. His car was last seen driving away west on Evans Avenue.

The man suffered cuts and scrapes during the carjacking and was taken to an Aurora hospital, police said.

Officers in the Bellwood Police Department ran the license plate on the stolen vehicle about 2:10 a.m., when they spotted several people standing around it near 30th Avenue and St. Charles Road, police said.

Six people were eventually detained and a replica gun was recovered, police said. The investigation led to charges against Jones and the two teenagers, while a 24-year-old Yorkville man, a 16-year-old boy from Chicago and a 16-year-old boy from DeKalb were released without charges.

Jones, who lives in Aurora, has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $500,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. She is due back in court on Thursday.

The teenage boy from Aurora and the DeKalb girl were both taken to the Kane County Youth Home, police said. The vehicular hijacking and armed robbery charges are both Class X felonies and call for enhanced sentences upon conviction.

