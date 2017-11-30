7 Wounded In Wednesday Shootings On South, West Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least seven people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the city’s South and West sides.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. A 40-year-old man was standing on a porch with family members in the 7000 block of South Indiana when they heard gunshots, according to Chicago Police. He was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About that same time, two men were wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The men, ages 19 and 21, were standing on the sidewalk about 9:15 p.m. in the first block of North Long when they heard gunfire and were shot, police said. They told investigators that prior to the shooting they saw three males standing at the corner. The older man was shot in his left arm and the younger man suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and right leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

About 7:50 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone fired shots from a gray vehicle in the 100 block of West 99th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and had his condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Two people were being questioned in connection with a 7:20 p.m. shooting that wounded a 33-year-old man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. The man was standing in the 800 block of North Homan when two males wearing black clothing fired shots at him, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the head and took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

At 4:11 p.m., a 40-year-old man was driving in the 700 block of West 47th Place in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. Witnesses told police that an unknown vehicle started firing shots at the man’s vehicle. The man was struck multiple times in the back and neck and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

The day’s first shooting happened at 2:15 a.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. A 23-year-old man was walking in the 4700 block of South Prairie when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He showed up at Provident Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left leg and left side. He was listed in serious condition.

Additionally, an armed 24-year-old man was shot by a Chicago Police officer about 2:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

On Tuesday, a man was killed and three other people were wounded in Chicago shootings.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)