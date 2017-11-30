Armed Man Attempted To Carjack Uber Driver

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Uber driver escaped an armed man attempting to carjack him Thursday in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.
CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports Samuel Wright had just dropped off a customer when he was targeted on N. Bissell Street. A man ran into the road, urgently flagging the driver down. He approached from the passenger side, flashing a gun, and demanded Wright’s car.
Wright says an SUV pulled out of a nearby alley, blocking his path. Still, he cut the alley’s corner, sideswiping the garbage dumpster as he sped off and called police. He managed to get away with only scrapes on the passenger door and a dent in the front fender
And some rattled nerves. “I’m kind of shook up,” Wright said. People who work along the busy stretch of Armitage Avenue told CBS 2 they were shocked an attempted carjacking could happen in that area.
Chicago has had more than 790 carjackings so far this year.
Chicago Police confirm they are looking for a pair of would-be carjackers and as a general rule, do not advise ignoring the orders of a gunman.