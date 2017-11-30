Bears’ Danny Trevathan In Line To Play Sunday

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan took another step forward in his recovery from a calf injury, practicing in full Thursday at Halas Hall. He’s now in line to play against the 49ers at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Trevathan suffered a calf strain in late October during the loss to the Saints in New Orleans. He returned to practice in a limited role Wednesday.

The Bears have sorely missed Trevathan, the quarterback of their defense. In his absence, the team has turned to Nick Kwiatkoski, Christian Jones and John Timu. Trevathan was the Bears’ leading tackler before his injury, posting 52 tackles in seven games.

“He was playing at a very, very high level,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “If he can come back to that level, that would be a bonus.”

The Bears practiced without safety Adrian Amos (hamstring), defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle), defensive back Deon Bush (ankle) and linebacker Isaiah Irving (knee). Both Bush and Irving suffered injuries in practice Wednesday but weren’t listed on the injury report then.

Guard Josh Sitton (concussion) returned to work in a limited role, as did cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee), offensive lineman Tom Compton (ankle) and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring).

Safety Quintin Demps also rejoined the Bears at practice, opening a 21-day window in which he can be designated from a return from injured reserve. Fangio was unsure whether Demps would be available to play in Sunday’s game. He suffered a fractured left forearm in September.

