Bears Sign Safety Chris Prosinski Back To Active Roster

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) With the injury bug biting in the secondary, the Bears have brought safety Chris Prosinski back to their active roster, signing him Thursday morning. Linebacker Howard Jones was waived by the team.

The signing of Prosinski comes with the Bears missing defensive backs Adrian Amos (hamstring) and DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) due to injury. Amos could miss several weeks with his injury, which was suffered during a loss in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Prosinski appeared in 29 games for the Bears across 2015 and 2016, starting six times.

On Wednesday, the Bears addressed a need at outside linebacker by claiming Lamarr Houston off waivers. Houston was released by the team in early September and then had a stint with the Texans. Jones was signed to the active roster after the Bears placed Leonard Floyd (knee) on injured reserve. Veteran Willie Young is also out for the season and on injured reserve.

