Body Found Of 61-Year-Old Man Missing From Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) — The body of a man who was missing for two weeks from west suburban Aurora was discovered Saturday morning.
Michael P. Ryan, 61, was last seen between the area of North Orchard and Sullivan roads, and West Indian Trail and Deerpath Road, according to Aurora police.
A search party organized by Ryan’s family and friends found his body about 11:50 a.m. in the West Aurora Forest Preserve near Indian Trail and Star Grass, police said.
No foul play was suspected, though the cause of his death wasn’t immediately clear, police said.
