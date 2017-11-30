Bears’ Josh Bellamy Calls Heated Exchange With Waived Tre McBride ‘Brotherly Love’

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears receiver Josh Bellamy said it was “crazy” to arrive at Halas Hall on Wednesday and find position mate Tre McBride had been waived the afternoon before.

On Monday, Bellamy and McBride were engaged in a heated hallway argument outside the team meeting rooms and media center. The Bears waived McBride on Tuesday, while Bellamy — a key special-teams contributor — remained on the roster.

The angry tone between the two was clear to all who could hear the exchange. It was a football-related argument, though one Bellamy denied it being heated.

“It wasn’t that, man,” Bellamy said. “It was just a little brotherly love.”

Reminded that brothers don’t get each other fired, Bellamy responded: “He didn’t get fired, man. He’s just on relieve or something.”

Asked if he feels bad for McBride being waived, Bellamy responded, “I don’t feel bad for nothing.”

Bellamy hasn’t been in contact with McBride since he was waived by the team. Coach John Fox on Wednesday said that such arguments are simply a part of the game, though it was apparently enough to warrant waiving one of the team’s most utilized receivers.

The Bears are 3-8 and have lost four straight games. Veteran running back Benny Cunningham said that frustration is natural when a team is struggling.

“We just got to hold everybody accountable,” Bellamy said. “That’s it. Just get everybody on the same page so we can get this thing going.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.