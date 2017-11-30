Chicago Man Trapping Cats Hopes To Get City’s Attention

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man, who has trapped more than 40 cats this week, was back at it on Thursday.

Chicago’s Animal Care and Control (CACC) asked Disgrace Felyer to stop, and even issued a warning to cat owners, or those who care for feral cat colonies, to keep their feline friends indoors.

Felyer, however, told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar he has no intentions of stopping.

He baits the cats with food, then brings all those he’s captured to the shelter on Western Avenue. Wednesday night, he dropped off about 10 cats; he brought in about 15 on both Monday and Tuesday.

Felyer says the city could be doing more to tackle the cat population on the West and South Sides, and that the traps are an effort to get his point across.

Animal Care and Control asked him to stop trapping neighborhood cats and dropping them off. It’s putting pressure on the shelter and pets are being brought in. Today, he was at it again. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Cm9VcoRpYO — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) November 30, 2017

“Please leave them where they are. Usually they will go home,” Susan Russell said, executive director of Animal Care and Control. She added that many of the cats are in good health, and fears some Felyer has brought in might be pets. “Many of them do not look injured — many of them look perfectly fine,” she added.

Felyer runs the not-for-profit Snowball Animal Welfare out of his home on the West Side. And there’s no shortage of cats.

Margaret Leach, Felyer’s neighbor, said, “No, it doesn’t smell good, especially in the summer time. The stench reportedly makes it “unbearable” to sit on the front porch.

Tree House Humane Society, a no kill, humane, organization, issued a statement that said, in part: “The strategy he is using is inappropriate for the population of cats he’s trapping. His tactics , while well intentioned, are flawed.”

Animal Care and Control may have been called to Felyer’s home, but could not provide immediate details of the visit. Neighbors said they have also gone to the alderman about the cats.

