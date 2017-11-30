Jose Abreu, Top Prospects Headline List Of SoxFest Attendees

(CBS) First baseman Jose Abreu and a cast of the White Sox’s top prospects headline the list of attendees set to appear at SoxFest 2018.
Abreu, Tim Anderson, Matt Davidson, Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel, Carson Fulmer, Avisail Garcia, Lucas Giolito,Reynaldo Lopez, Yoan Moncada, Carlos Rodon, Yolmer Sanchez and Kevan Smith are the current players scheduled to be in attendance.
Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech, Jake Burger, Zack Collins, Dylan Cease, Alec Hansen, Blake Rutherford and Gavin Sheets are the prospects set to join. General manager Rick Hahn, other front office executives, broadcast Hawk Harrlenson, ambassador Harold Baines, ambassador Bo Jackson and others will appear as well.
SoxFest will be held from Jan. 26-28 at the Hilton Chicago. Visit white.com/SoxFest for more details.