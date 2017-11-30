Man, 84, Killed In Crash Near Oakbrook Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 84-year-old man died in a crash Thursday afternoon near Oakbrook Center in the western suburbs.
The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. at 22nd Street and Midwest Road in Oak Brook, according to Oak Brook police.
A red Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck was traveling erratically north on Midwest when it ran a red light at 22nd and slammed into a Toyota Prius, Ford Taurus and a Lexus SUV, all of which were traveling west on 22nd, police said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 53-year-old Park Forest man, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, police said. The two occupants of the Ford Taurus, a 52-year-old woman and 57-year-old man from Chicago, were also taken to Good Samaritan.
The driver of the Prius, 84-year-old Chen Tien, was initially taken to Good Samaritan in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, police said. Tien lived in Glen Ellyn.
A fifth person involved in the crash declined medical treatment.
Roads were expected to be closed until about 6:30 p.m. as Oak Brook Police and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team (FIAT) Major Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the scene at the intersection.
