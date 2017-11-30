RTA: More Train Troubles Possible Without State Funding

Still Dillard is urging the public to press lawmakers hard before the problem gets worse.

“Not only have we not passed an infrastructure spending bill in Illinois to take care of our crumbling infrastructure, the state legislature cut the mass transit budget by close to 100 million dollars,” he says. “We’re going backwards.”

He admits he can’t say he’s confident the state can be persuaded to provide it.

Dillard told the City Club of Chicago the transit system needs hundreds of millions of dollars for capital projects and upkeep.

“Amtrak actually controls the area of Union Station where the derailment happened,” says Dillard. “But it’s symptomatic that you have to keep up your infrastructure.”

RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard told reporters even the derailment of a Metra train earlier this week is an example of poor maintenance, though he calls it an Amtrak problem.

CHICAGO (CBS) — The head of the Regional Transportation Authority says more Metra service interruptions and other transit problems are a certainty if the state does not come up with a lot more money for equipment and maintenance.

