South Side Schools Set To Close

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Teachers Union is warning tonight that four schools are set to close.

All of them in Englewood.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from one of the schools in jeopardy.

The teacher’s union is calling it a hit list.

At Chicago’s John Hope College Prep students and parents like Jackie Claybon suddenly find themselves preparing for life in another school.

“This whole thing about them closing, it’s kind of a shocker

In a news conference, Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Jesse Sharkey says they expect at least four public schools to close.

“This is unprecedented, closing all the public schools in a neighborhood,” says Sharkey. “You’re talking about really waging a war on and targeting an entire working class black neighborhood.”

Sharkey says John Hope College Prep and Harper High School will let out class for good this June. Adding parents should expect closure announcements for Robeson High School and TEAM Englewood Community Academy as soon as Friday.

“Four is what we know about so far. We fear they’re be more announcements tomorrow,” he says.

Sharkey says community members were promised a new high school in Englewood would be ready for students to move into before any closures. Adding the district hasn’t even broken ground on a new building.

“That promise has been broken. All those decisions that get made about school closings and school openings at that level run though the mayor’s office,” says Sharkey.

Claybon didn’t have an answer when asked where her daughter would go to school next year.

She says the school hinted at possibly closing at the start of the school year due in part to low enrollment.

Claybon calls the announcement a blow to this community and her daughter.

“I would really like to see her graduate from here,” she says.

Neither Chicago Public Schools nor Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office returned calls for comment.