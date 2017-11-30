Winter Overnight Parking Bans Starts Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s that time of year again where parking on a city street could cost you over $200 in fines and fees.
Starting tomorrow, the annual winter overnight parking ban is enforced regardless of snow.
That’s according to Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation.
“Snow can accumulate quickly during winter storms and crews need immediate access to the city’s most vital roads to ensure that they are safe for motorists,” says Acting Commissioner John Tully. “Residents can help us keep the roads clear by checking the permanently posted street signs and following the posted restrictions.”
The parking ban covers 107 miles of streets throughout the city from 3:00 a.m. through 7:00 a.m.
DSS says it has posted flyers on cars parked on affected streets.
People parking illegally face a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of up to $20 a day.
The winter parking ban runs through April 1st.
For more information on which streets are affected, motorists are encouraged to visit the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation website.