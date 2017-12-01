At Issue: Sen. Raoul Touts Bipartisan Work For AG Spot

CHICAGO (CBS) — State Senator Kwame Raoul is touting his track record of accomplishments and bipartisanship in his ongoing bit to succeed Lisa Madigan as Illinois Attorney General.
As he pushes his campaign for Attorney General, Raoul is banking on his record in Springfield on a variety of issues to give him an advantage.
He also has a reputation for working with lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.
“I’ve worked on trying to move along workers comp reform,” says Raoul. “When I worked on voting rights, when I tried to make sure we expand access to healthcare, when I work on consumer protections, it hasn’t been partisan. It’s been bipartisan.”
Among others in the race, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, defense attorney Aaron Goldstein and possibly former Governor Pat Quinn.
Kwame Raoul is the guest on this weekend’s At Issue program. It airs Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on WBBM Newsradio 780 and 105.9FM.