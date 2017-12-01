Blackhawks Place Corey Crawford On Injured Reserve

(CBS) The Blackhawks have placed goalie Corey Crawford on injured reserve, they announced Friday afternoon.
It wasn’t immediately clear what Crawford’s injury was or how long he could be out, as nothing was noted after Chicago’s 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Thursday night.
Crawford is 11-7-2 with a 2.29 goals against average that ranks seventh in the league and a .930 save percentage that ranks fourth.
In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks recalled goalie Jean-Francois Berube and AHL Rockford, where he was 6-6-0 with a 2.54 goals against average and .913 save percentage. He had a 3-3-2 record. 3.42 goals against average and .889 save percentage in 14 games with the Islanders in 2016-’17.
The Blackhawks next play when they host the Stars on Saturday night.