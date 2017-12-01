“Sweetheart Swindler” Has More Accusers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old man dubbed the “Sweetheart Swindler” by Hobart police has more accusers.
Lenard Adams, who’s charged with swindling four women and sexually assaulting one, has new accusers in Hobart, Merrillville and Highland according to Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzales.
He says they’ve shared their stories with detectives but any new charges could take some time.
Adams, he says, has used variations of the name Shaun Christopher West, claiming to be a neurosurgeon supporting charities, first gaining the trust then using threats to take his alleged victims for nearly $70,000.
RELATED: NWI Police Seek More Possible Victims
Gonzales said this when the initial charges were announced ten days ago.
“To play on the trust of people and violate them that way says a lot about his character and the lack thereof,” says Gonzales.
He asks that anyone who thinks they had contact with a man claiming to be Shaun Christopher West to come forward.