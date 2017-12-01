Untested Indiana Rape Kits To Be Examined

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana Police say they’re making sure no rape case is being overlooked.
Officers went to each county looking for rape kits.
There were more than 5,000 in the hands of law enforcement.
47% were untested.
“I want to say to the victims in Indiana that Indiana is trying to do something about this,” says Sen. Mike Crider.
“These represent people. People who’ve been victimized in the most horrific way. So we have to figure out how to reduce and end the backlog,” says Tracey Horth Krueger with the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault.
It can cost more than $1,200 to test each rape kit.
Sen. Crider says he will look for a grant to pay for the untested kits.
CBS 2 checked for untested kits in Porter County and Northwest Indiana.
They say they do not have any untested kits.