White Sox Non-Tender 4 Players, Making Them Free Agents

(CBS) The White Sox non-tendered four players at Friday’s deadline, making them free agents.
Relievers Al Alburquerque, Jake Petricka and Zach Putnam and infielder Alen Hanson were arbitration-eligible but not tendered contracts.
Alburquerque, 31, had a 1.13 ERA in 10 appearances this past season.
Petricka, 29, underwent elbow surgery in October and isn’t expected to begin throwing until late January at the earliest. He had a 7.01 ERA in 27 appearances.
Putnam, 30, had a 1.04 ERA in seven appearances before undergoing Tommy John surgery in late June that will keep him out most if not all of the 2018 season.
Hanson hit .231 with a .651 OPS in 69 games with the White Sox.