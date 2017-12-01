Wreaths Across America Extends Donation Deadline Due To Shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group that decorates veteran’s graves with holiday wreaths has extended the deadline for donations until midnight Friday.
Wreaths Across America aims to honor deceased military members with symbol evergreens on their headstones at cemeterys all across the country.
The group announced on Facebook that is has extended the deadline because it doesn’t have enough wreaths to place at the headstones of all military members.
Deana O’Reilly and other members of the Morgan Park Junior Women’s Club will join volunteers on Dec. 16 at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
“They ask you to say something, whether is be a prayer or just a moment of silence, as you place the wreath on the grave.”
Her group is accepting donations and O’Reilly said if you don’t make it in time this year, they begin collecting for next year right away.
“this is an ongoing fundraising that you can help by sharing and purchasing wreaths throughout the year,” she said. “It just doesn’t have to be at Christmas time.”
This will be the third year she participates at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery putting a wrath on the grave of her brother-in-law, Army Specialist Thomas Shearer and others.