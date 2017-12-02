Car Crashes Into Chatham House

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car slams through the brick front of a home in the Chatham neighborhood.
It happened at 77th and South Champlain.
The car made it half way into the home before coming to a stop.
“I was watching TV and I heard a loud crash,” says neighbor Alexander Miles. “It didn’t sound like a car crash. I didn’t know more about it until the firetrucks came.”
Chicago police say the car was speeding west bound on 77th when the driver lost control.
After the crash four men were seen fleeing the vehicle.
Right now no one is in custody.