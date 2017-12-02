Bears Activate DB Deiondre’ Hall From Injured Reserve

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) In need of help at safety, the Bears have activated Deiondre’ Hall off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game with the 49ers.

Hall suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason. Drafted as a cornerback, Hall has also been working in at safety during practice and should see snaps there Sunday at Soldier Field. Veteran Chris Prosinski was also signed back to the roster to fill depth at safety and address a need on special teams.

As a rookie last season, Hall played in eight games and posted an interception and three pass break-ups at cornerback. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Northern Iowa in 2016.

The Bears placed linebacker Isaiah Irving on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move. He suffered a knee injury in practice on Wednesday, which was initially described as “nicked” by coach John Fox.

Howard Jones was signed back to the practice squad after being waived on Thursday. Tight end Colin Thompson was released. The Bears also claimed veteran Lamarr Houston off waivers on Wednesday.

Safety Quintin Demps returned to practice this week, with he and Hall becoming the Bears’ two players designated for a return from injured reserve.

Kickoff between the Bears and 49ers is at noon Sunday from Soldier Field.

